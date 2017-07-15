Dull (knee) will pitch in a simulated game Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Dull has been out with a knee injury since May 19. He was pitching horribly before the injury, as he owned a 6.32 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP and had been plagued with wildness, issuing nine walks in just 15.2 innings. The Athletics will hope he can return to his 2016 form (73 strikeouts, 2.42 ERA over 74.1 innings) once the knee is healthy again. Expect him to need a rehab assignment before he makes his return, likely at some point in late July.