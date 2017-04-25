LaMarre was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

With Rajai Davis landing on the disabled list, the A's needed to add depth to the outfield. LaMarre was just traded to the club on Sunday, but will already have a shot to be on Oakland's major-league roster. Prior to being traded, LaMarre was hitting .268/.375/.341 at Triple-A Salt Lake.

