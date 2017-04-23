LaMarre was traded to the Athletics on Sunday.

The Angels will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Athletics. LaMarre has spent the majority of his eight-year career in the minor leagues and began this season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he slashed .268/.375/.360 over 48 plate appearances. He'll join Triple-A Nashville within the Athletics' organization.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories