Athletics' Ryan LaMarre: Traded to Oakland
LaMarre was traded to the Athletics on Sunday.
The Angels will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Athletics. LaMarre has spent the majority of his eight-year career in the minor leagues and began this season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he slashed .268/.375/.360 over 48 plate appearances. He'll join Triple-A Nashville within the Athletics' organization.
