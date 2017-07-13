Play

The Athletics outrighted Lavarnway to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Lavarnway was designated for assignment Saturday and will remain with the organization as depth. The former prospect has compiled a .274/.362/.378 line with four home runs in 232 plate appearances for the Sounds this year and will be on call should Oakland need to replace either Bruce Maxwell or Josh Phegley, or perhaps fill at-bats at designated hitter.

