Lavarnway was designated for assignment Saturday.

Lavarnway was called up to serve as the backup catcher while Josh Phegley was on paternity leave, but likely finds himself heading back to the minors after going 0-for-2 in his lone start Friday. Before his promotion, the 29-year-old backstop hit .274/.362/.378 for Triple-A Nashville, his probable destination if he clears waivers.