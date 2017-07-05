Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Heading back to majors
Lavarnway had his contract selected by the A's and was recalled Wednesday.
Josh Phegley is heading out on paternity leave for a few days, so Lavarnway will get a shot to serve as the backup catcher to Bruce Maxwell. The 29-year-old has been seeing plenty of opportunities with Triple-A Nashville this season, batting .274 with 20 RBI and a .740 OPS through 61 games, but hasn't played in the big leagues since a short stint with the Braves in 2015.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Plates two runs for Israel in elimination game•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Looking to make mark in WBC and spring•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Signs NRI deal with A's•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Lavarnway: Signs minor league deal with Toronto•
-
Braves' Ryan Lavarnway: Released by Braves on Saturday•
-
Braves' Ryan Lavarnway: Reassigned to minor league camp Wednesday•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...