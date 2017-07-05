Lavarnway had his contract selected by the A's and was recalled Wednesday.

Josh Phegley is heading out on paternity leave for a few days, so Lavarnway will get a shot to serve as the backup catcher to Bruce Maxwell. The 29-year-old has been seeing plenty of opportunities with Triple-A Nashville this season, batting .274 with 20 RBI and a .740 OPS through 61 games, but hasn't played in the big leagues since a short stint with the Braves in 2015.