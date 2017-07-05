Madson was credited with his 14th hold in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording a strikeout.

Madson got through his one frame on a quick nine pitches, giving him his fifth hold in the last eight appearances. The 36-year-old right-hander has proven to be one of the most reliable options out of the Athletics bullpen, and he's demonstrated that his veteran arm still has plenty of life by already racking up 33.2 innings across 35 appearances.