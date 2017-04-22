Athletics' Ryan Madson: Notches first save of 2017
Madson allowed no runs on one hit while striking out three over 1.1 innings to earn his first save Saturday against the Mariners.
Madson was protecting a one-run lead, and he successfully closed out his first save opportunity in eight outings this month. There has yet to be an indication that his role in the athletics bullpen has changed, but he's certainly capable of doing well if given an opportunity to close. For now, his fantasy value is as a setup man.
