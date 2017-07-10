Athletics' Ryan Madson: Strong multi-inning outing Sunday
Madson fired 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Mariners, recording a strikeout.
The former closer wraps up the first half with five consecutive scoreless appearances and 10 in his last 11 trips to the mound overall. Madson has been particularly sharp in his age-36 season, posting a 35:6 K:BB over 37.3 innings and generating a career-low 0.80 WHIP. He's been called upon frequently, as his 38 appearances to date given him an outside chance of eclipsing the career-high 79 he logged with the Phillies back in 2009. Madson remains a viable fantasy asset given his workload and performance thus far, and could even be in line for some save opportunities in the second half if the Oakland bullpen is shaken up at the trade deadline.
