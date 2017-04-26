Athletics' Ryan Madson: Takes second loss of season Tuesday
Madson (0-2) gave up the game-winning run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Angels.
The veteran reliever fired nine of his 11 pitches for strikes but couldn't quite escape the 11th inning unscathed, surrendering a game-winning single to Kole Calhoun with two out. Madson had only given up one other run through the eight appearances he'd made prior to Tuesday, so he continues to be one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted late-inning options and has already compiled a pair of holds and one save.
