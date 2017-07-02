Madson gave up an earned run on one hit over an inning in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

The 36-year-old saw a five-appearance scoreless streak snapped when he surrendered a sacrifice fly to Matt Adams in the eighth. Madson does have 13 holds over his 33 outings this season, while his fastball continues to clock in the mid-90s with regularity. His 31 strikeouts over 32 innings demonstrate that he's still aptly capable of missing bats, as does his impressive 0.94 WHIP. Santiago Casilla retains a hold of the primary closer's job for the moment, but Madson, who has two 30-plus save seasons on his resume, is certainly a candidate should manager Bob Melvin opt to experiment with that role.