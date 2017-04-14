Madson allowed two hits over one scoreless inning in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Royals. He recorded a strikeout.

Madson, who boasts 85 career saves, nevertheless looks like manager Bob Melvin's primary eighth-inning option for the foreseeable future. The A's skipper has already designated Sean Doolittle and Santiago Casilla as his lefty/righty closer combo, leaving Madson as a highly viable setup option to either. The veteran reliever has been deployed in the eighth in three of his four appearances thus far, with the only exception being a ninth-inning stint in a non-save scenario against the Rangers on April 8. Madson has yet to allow a run over 3.1 innings while also generating a 4:1 K:BB.