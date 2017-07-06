Healy (back) is returning to the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy missed the past three contests due to back spasms, but it seems that everything is in working order once again. He'll resume his normal duties as Oakland's designated hitter, batting sixth against Seattle starter Sam Gaviglio.

