Healy went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Saturday's victory over the Mariners.

Healy's third blast of the season gave the Athletics a third-inning lead they'd never relinquish. He's now collected multiple hits in three of his last four contests to raise his batting average to .266, and he just broke a 16-game stretch without a homer. His slow start has certainly caused concern for fantasy owners looking for him to replicate the success he had over 72 games last season, but the season's still young.