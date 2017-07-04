Athletics' Ryon Healy: Could be available off bench
Healy (back) could be available off the bench Tuesday against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
He hit in the batting cage prior the game, and it sounds like there is a chance he could be used as a pinch hitter. This is a good sign for his availability for the rest of the week. Khris Davis is starting at DH, but should return to left field when Healy is healthy enough to take over the everyday DH at-bats.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Out again Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Remains out Monday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Day-to-day with back spasms•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Exits with hip/side injury•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Perfect day at plate Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Slugs go-ahead grand slam Tuesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...