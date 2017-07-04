Healy (back) could be available off the bench Tuesday against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

He hit in the batting cage prior the game, and it sounds like there is a chance he could be used as a pinch hitter. This is a good sign for his availability for the rest of the week. Khris Davis is starting at DH, but should return to left field when Healy is healthy enough to take over the everyday DH at-bats.