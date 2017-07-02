Healy left Sunday's game against the Braves with upper back spasms and is day-to-day, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It originally looked like he might have grabbed his side, so this is as good of a diagnosis as Healy's owners could have hoped for. Given the nature of back spasms, Healy makes for a risky play in weekly leagues in the final week of the first half. Adam Rosales is an option to start at third base if Healy misses further time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories