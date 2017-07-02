Athletics' Ryon Healy: Day-to-day with back spasms
Healy left Sunday's game against the Braves with upper back spasms and is day-to-day, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It originally looked like he might have grabbed his side, so this is as good of a diagnosis as Healy's owners could have hoped for. Given the nature of back spasms, Healy makes for a risky play in weekly leagues in the final week of the first half. Adam Rosales is an option to start at third base if Healy misses further time.
