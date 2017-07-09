Healy went 2-for-4 and drove in the go-ahead run with a ninth-inning, ground-rule double in Saturday's victory over the Mariners.

Healy cleared the fence on a hop to plate Rajai Davis and set up the Athletics for the eventual win. The 25-year-old is slashing .272/.306/.508 over 340 plate appearances to go with 19 home runs, 52 RBI and 37 runs as yet another breakout performer in this A's infield.

