Athletics' Ryon Healy: Delivers dramatic winning RBI on Saturday
Healy went 2-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning, ground-rule double in Saturday's victory over the Mariners.
Healy cleared the right-center-field fence on a hop to plate Rajai Davis and set up the Athletics for the eventual win. The 25-year-old is slashing .272/.306/.508 over 340 plate appearances to go with 19 home runs, 52 RBI and 37 runs as yet another breakout performer in this A's infield.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...