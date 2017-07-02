Athletics' Ryon Healy: Exits with hip/side injury
Healy left Sunday's game against the Braves in the second inning after suffering an apparent left hip/side injury while running to first base on a ground out, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Adam Rosales moved from shortstop to third base and Franklin Barreto entered the game at shortstop. Healy's status will be updated when the team releases the official injury diagnosis.
