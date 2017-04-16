Healy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Healy has been in the lineup for all 12 games this season and is sitting on a .204 on-base percentage to go with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate, so manager Bob Melvin will look to give the struggling youngster a day off to unwind. Yonder Alonso will get the nod at first base, and Khris Davis will move over from the outfield to designated hitter as Healy heads to the bench.