Athletics' Ryon Healy: Keeps on hitting Wednesday
Healy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.
After limping to a .170 average over the first two weeks of the season, Healy is up to .226 on the strength of four hits in the six at-bats he's seen across his last three games. That stretch also includes a pair of RBI, and he's gradually resembling the hitter that slashed .305/.337/.524 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 RBI over 283 plate appearances last season. Healy's positional versatility should continue earning him a solid amount of playing time, and he could particularly make some headway in that regard at third base if Trevor Plouffe doesn't emerge from his early-season struggles.
