Athletics' Ryon Healy: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Healy is out of the lineup Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
Healy will receive a day off following five straight starts to begin the second half of the season. In that span, Healy has gone just 1-for-17 at the plate, striking out four times over the past two contests. While he gets Wednesday's series finale off, Khris Davis will takeover as DH in his stead.
