Healy went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The 25-year-old has gotten off to a slow start following a hot spring, but he's showing signs of emerging from his slump in recent games. Healy has hit safely in three of his last four, with Wednesday's effort marking his first multi-hit game since April 4. His ability to be deployed at both corner infield spots and designated hitter figure to afford him the playing time necessary to work through his early struggles.