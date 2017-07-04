Healy (back) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Healy is still trying to shake off his upper-back spasms, so he'll ride the pine for a second straight contest, allowing rookie Matt Chapman to pick up another start at the hot corner. The Athletics continue to view Healy as day-to-day, but with the All-Star break just around the corner, it wouldn't be surprising if the team took a conservative approach with the 25-year-old.