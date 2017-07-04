Athletics' Ryon Healy: Out again Tuesday
Healy (back) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Healy is still trying to shake off his upper-back spasms, so he'll ride the pine for a second straight contest, allowing rookie Matt Chapman to pick up another start at the hot corner. The Athletics continue to view Healy as day-to-day, but with the All-Star break just around the corner, it wouldn't be surprising if the team took a conservative approach with the 25-year-old.
