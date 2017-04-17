Athletics' Ryon Healy: Out of lineup again
Healy is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Healy was scheduled to get the day off Sunday before it was rained out, so he'll take a seat Monday instead. The 25-year-old owns a .204 OBP and a 30.6 percent strikeout rate through 12 games this season, so manager Bob Melvin is hoping the day off will help clear his mind. Stephen Vogt will take over as DH while recently promoted Bruce Maxwell will get the start behind the dish.
