Athletics' Ryon Healy: Perfect at plate in Thursday's win
Healy went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two runs batted in Thursday against the Mariners.
After a sluggish start, the 25-year-old has caught fire at the plate, batting .400 over the past week and driving in four runs in the past three games. Healy also hasn't struck out in his past four games, which will help him find more success and fantasy viability moving forward.
