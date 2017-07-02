Athletics' Ryon Healy: Perfect day at plate Saturday
Healy went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.
The slugging infielder had a so-so June batting average-wise (.265), but he knocked the cover off the ball while rapping out 16 extra-base hits (six doubles, 10 home runs). He started off July with his fifth three-hit effort of the season and he now leads the Athletics in hits with 86 overall. Given his significant power profile and the ability he demonstrated to hit for average last season (.305), Healy should serve as an increasingly valuable fantasy asset moving forward into the season's second half.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Slugs go-ahead grand slam Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Ropes pair of hits in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Homers twice in win•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Clubs three-run homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Hits ball hard in doubleheader•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Launches pair of monster homers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...