Healy went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

The slugging infielder had a so-so June batting average-wise (.265), but he knocked the cover off the ball while rapping out 16 extra-base hits (six doubles, 10 home runs). He started off July with his fifth three-hit effort of the season and he now leads the Athletics in hits with 86 overall. Given his significant power profile and the ability he demonstrated to hit for average last season (.305), Healy should serve as an increasingly valuable fantasy asset moving forward into the season's second half.