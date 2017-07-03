Healy (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Healy exited Sunday's game with upper back spasms, and it appears the ailment is hampering him enough to keep him sidelined for Monday's series opener. Matt Chapman, who was recently activated from the DL, will start in his place at third base. Healy remains day-to-day.

