Athletics' Ryon Healy: Remains out Monday
Healy (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
Healy exited Sunday's game with upper back spasms, and it appears the ailment is hampering him enough to keep him sidelined for Monday's series opener. Matt Chapman, who was recently activated from the DL, will start in his place at third base. Healy remains day-to-day.
More News
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Day-to-day with back spasms•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Exits with hip/side injury•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Perfect day at plate Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Slugs go-ahead grand slam Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Ropes pair of hits in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Ryon Healy: Homers twice in win•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...