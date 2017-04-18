Athletics' Ryon Healy: Remains out of lineup Tuesday
Healy is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Tuesday marks the second consecutive game that Healy has been held out of Oakland's lineup. Healy has made 50 plate appearances so far this season, over which he's recorded just nine hits and two walks, giving him a batting average and on-base percentage of .188 and .220, respectively. With Healy sitting out, Stephen Vogt will fill in as the team's designated hitter.
