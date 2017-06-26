Healy went 2-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The slugging infielder crossed the plate with the go-ahead run in the eighth and also produced his seventh multi-hit effort of June. Healy is in the midst of a modest power drought -- he hasn't gone deep since smacking a pair of home runs against the Yankees on June 17 -- but he's still driven in an impressive 21 runs this month.