Athletics' Ryon Healy: Slugs go-ahead grand slam Tuesday
Healy went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.
The A's and Astros were locked in a 1-1 tie through five innings before Healy blew the game open with his sixth inning grand slam off reliever James Hoyt. The 25-year-old now has three homers in his previous five games and is proving to be a reliable run-producing fantasy asset at the hot corner this season.
