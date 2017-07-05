Healy (back) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Healy remains listed as day-to-day with back spasms after leaving Sunday's game with the injury. The 25-year-old hit in a cage prior to Tuesday's contest and was reportedly available as a pinch hitter, but the A's are likely being cautious with getting him back into live action. Matt Chapman will once again take over the hot corner in his stead.

