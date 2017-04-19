Healy notched an RBI single and a walk over two plate appearances in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Healy hit for Stephen Vogt in the sixth and promptly knocked in Yonder Alonso with a timely two-out single that gave Oakland a valuable insurance run. The 25-year-old has been scuffling at the plate this season but has now hit safely in two pinch-hit appearances over the last two games.