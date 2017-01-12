Casilla agreed to a two-year contract with the A's on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After seven (mostly) successful seasons with the Giants, Casilla has decided to return to the organization with whom he signed as an amateur free agent in 2000. Casilla was charged with nine blown saves last season and lost his grip on the closer role down the stretch, but his 10.1 K/9 was a personal best and his 3.0 BB/9 was the second-lowest mark of his career. Santiago figures to step into the setup mix with Oakland, perhaps serving as the top right-handed setup option to begin the campaign.