Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Blows save, picks up win versus White Sox
Casilla struck out one while allowing a run on three hits to blow the save Tuesday against the White Sox, but was handed the win as the A's won the game in the bottom of the ninth.
Casilla, who entered with a one-run lead, put a pair of men on base before Melky Cabrera laced an RBI single with two outs. He escaped the inning with no further damage and was bailed out by Franklin Barreto's walkoff home run in the latter half of the inning. Casilla hasn't been dominant by any stretch this season, as his 4.02 ERA reflects, but the blown save was just his fourth in 18 chances and he seems to be secure in the closer's role for the short term.
