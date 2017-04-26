Casilla allowed a run on two hits while striking out one to blow his first save of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Angels in extra innings.

Casilla was summoned in the 10th inning of a 1-0 game and immediately gave up a solo home run to Mike Trout to tie the score. He gave up another base knock before closing out the inning, and the home team ultimately went on to win in walkoff fashion in the 11th inning. This was Casilla's first blown save of the season, but he has now allowed four runs in his last five innings of work and is likely on a short leash with so many other options at the back end of the bullpen.