Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Bounces back with clean ninth Wednesday

Casilla -- who gave up the game-tying and go-ahead runs in a blown save opportunity Tuesday -- fired a scoreless ninth in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays. He struck out two.

Manager Bob Melvin apparently wanted his closer right back out there Wednesday in a low-leverage scenario that would help put Tuesday's rocky outing behind him. Casilla responded with one of his more efficient outings, getting through the frame in just 11 pitches. Although the 36-year-old has had a bit of a rollercoaster season, Melvin seems invested in him as his primary ninth-inning option, particularly after having traded away the experienced pair of Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson.