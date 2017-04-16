Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Falters in Saturday appearance
Casilla (0-1) was brought on in the seventh inning in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Astros and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. He recorded a strikeout and was credited with his second hold of the season.
The part-time closer was called upon with Oakland clinging to a 5-3 lead and runners at the corners with one out. Casilla got through the daunting duo of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa by only giving up a fielder's choice RBI groundout to the former, but he walked Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann to open the eighth. Sean Doolittle eventually relieved Casilla and allowed both runners to score, which went on the latter's ledger. The pair of runs were the first given up over five appearances by the veteran reliever, who will be deployed in the ninth inning in most games.
