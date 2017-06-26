Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 13th save Sunday
Casilla logged his 13th save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox, giving up an earned run on two hits over an inning.
The veteran closer makes it interesting more often than not, and Sunday was no exception. Casilla opened the ninth by surrendering a 400-foot home run to Melky Cabrera, but he settled down and worked his way through the potent quartet of Jose Abreu, Avisail Garcia, Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson to seal the win. The 36-year-old right-hander has converted his last three save opportunities, but he's also given up at least one run in two of those appearances. He continues to hold on to the ninth-inning job for the time being, although fellow veteran Sean Doolittle has proven to be a highly effective option against left-handed hitters since returning from a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Racks up 12th save Friday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Used in non-save scenario Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Avoids injury after getting hit by foul ball•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Heads to clubhouse with trainer•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Rebounds with save effort•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Third blown save Thursday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...