Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches 13th save Sunday

Casilla logged his 13th save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox, giving up an earned run on two hits over an inning.

The veteran closer makes it interesting more often than not, and Sunday was no exception. Casilla opened the ninth by surrendering a 400-foot home run to Melky Cabrera, but he settled down and worked his way through the potent quartet of Jose Abreu, Avisail Garcia, Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson to seal the win. The 36-year-old right-hander has converted his last three save opportunities, but he's also given up at least one run in two of those appearances. He continues to hold on to the ninth-inning job for the time being, although fellow veteran Sean Doolittle has proven to be a highly effective option against left-handed hitters since returning from a shoulder injury.