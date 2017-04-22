Casilla was credited with his third save of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners, pitching a clean ninth inning and recording a strikeout.

The 36-year-old closer had little trouble disposing of Taylor Motter, Danny Valencia and Mike Freeman in a 15-pitch outing, his second appearance in as many nights versus the Mariners. Casillas had allowed a run over his one frame Thursday, but generated his sixth scoreless one-inning outing over eight overall trips the mound with Friday's effort. The veteran right-hander is sharing closing duties with lefty Sean Doolittle, but has outpaced him save opportunities thus far.

