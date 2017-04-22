Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Notches third save of season Friday
Casilla was credited with his third save of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners, pitching a clean ninth inning and recording a strikeout.
The 36-year-old closer had little trouble disposing of Taylor Motter, Danny Valencia and Mike Freeman in a 15-pitch outing, his second appearance in as many nights versus the Mariners. Casillas had allowed a run over his one frame Thursday, but generated his sixth scoreless one-inning outing over eight overall trips the mound with Friday's effort. The veteran right-hander is sharing closing duties with lefty Sean Doolittle, but has outpaced him save opportunities thus far.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Gets ninth-inning call Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Falters in Saturday appearance•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Saves dependent on matchups•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Effective in eighth Thursday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Locks down first save chance•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Hit hard in Wednesday spot start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...