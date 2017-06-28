Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Picks up 14th save Tuesday
Casilla allowed two hits but did not surrender a run while picking up his 14th save of the season during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.
With the Athletics leading 6-1 entering the ninth inning, it appeared that Casilla would get the night off. Liam Hendriks was called upon to work the final half-inning but was given the hook after quickly allowing three runs to score on a home run by George Springer. Upon entering the game, Casilla allowed the first two hitters to reach base before retiring Josh Reddick on a foul out and getting Brian McCann to ground into a double play for the final out of the game. The 36-year-old has now picked up three saves in the past five days.
