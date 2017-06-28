Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Picks up 14th save Tuesday

Casilla allowed two hits but did not surrender a run while picking up his 14th save of the season during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

With the Athletics leading 6-1 entering the ninth inning, it appeared that Casilla would get the night off. Liam Hendriks was called upon to work the final half-inning but was given the hook after quickly allowing three runs to score on a home run by George Springer. Upon entering the game, Casilla allowed the first two hitters to reach base before retiring Josh Reddick on a foul out and getting Brian McCann to ground into a double play for the final out of the game. The 36-year-old has now picked up three saves in the past five days.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories