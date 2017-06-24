Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Racks up 12th save Friday

Casilla gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to notch his 12th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the White Sox.

After Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu led off the ninth with back-to-back singles, Casilla buckled down and got a couple of quick outs before Matt Davidson lined out to center field to end the threat. The 36-year-old reliever now has a 4.10 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the year. Even with Sean Doolittle off the DL, the A's seem content with Casilla's high-wire act in the closer role.