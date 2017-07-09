Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Records 15th save Saturday
Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth inning, working around a hit and striking out one, to save the Athletics' Saturday victory over the Mariners.
The right-hander worked around a two-out double from Mitch Haniger but got out of trouble. Casilla has been serviceable as Oakland's closer but could find himself back in a setup role should the club trade him to a contender.
