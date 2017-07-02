Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Takes third loss Saturday

Casilla (1-3) gave up an unearned run on one hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves. He also recorded a strikeout.

Called on to preserve a 3-3 tie in the ninth, the veteran closer got things started on the right foot by mowing down Johan Camargo. However, an error by rookie Franklin Barreto allowed Danny Santana to reach safely, and Casilla subsequently surrendered an RBI double to Dansby Swanson that plated what turned out to be the winning run. The 36-year-old right-hander continues to pitch to contact, as he's surrendered at least one hit in five straight appearances and has given up a run in three of them. While he retains a relatively firm hold on the ninth-inning job, his propensity to put runners seems to perpetually put him in uncomfortable situations.