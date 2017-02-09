Athletics' Santiago Casilla: To play for Team Dominican in WBC
Casilla will play for Team Dominican in this year's WBC, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever, who signed a two-year contract with the A's on Jan. 11 after spending the last seven seasons with the Giants, will be a part of Team Dominican's defense of their WBC title. Casilla will join a star-studded pitching staff that includes the Giants' Johnny Cueto and the Cardinals' Carlos Martinez, among a host of other major league names.
