Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches sixth hold Friday

Doolittle was credited with his sixth hold of the season in Friday's 3-0 win over the White Sox, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording two strikeouts.

It doesn't get much better in terms of a one-inning stint than Doolittle's effort Friday, one that saw him ring up three outs on just eight pitches, all of which were strikes. The veteran lefty's return to the mechanics that helped him rack up 44 holds during the 2012-13 seasons -- a tweak he made while on the disabled list with a shoulder injury -- has been a rousing success, as Doolittle has surrendered just one hit over the five innings he's pitched in five appearances since his return.