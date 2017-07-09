Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Records win Saturday

Doolittle (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning Saturday, while striking out one, to earn the win over the Mariners.

The clean frame would make him the pitcher of record after Ryon Healy drove in the winning tally in the ninth inning. Doolittle owns a 3.72 ERA but has a dazzling duo of 13.0 K/9 and 0.9 BB/9 that could make him the closer should the Athletics shuffle their bullpen at the trade deadline.