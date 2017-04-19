Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Strong relief outing Tuesday
Doolittle was credited with his second hold of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers, notching two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.
The veteran southpaw rebounded from a rough outing against the Astros on Saturday, an appearance in which he surrendered two earned runs on two hits, including a home run. The 30-year-old got through the potent quartet of Rougned Odor, Jonathan Lucroy, Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Gallo on an efficient 14 pitches, 11 of which he threw for strikes. Factoring out the aforementioned stumble against Houston, Doolittle has posted scoreless appearances in four of his five trips to the mound this season.
