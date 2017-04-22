Doolittle was credited with his fourth hold of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording a strikeout.

The southpaw teamed up with co-closer Santiago Casilla to get the final six outs of Friday's victory, with Doolittle getting the eighth-inning call on this occasion. The 30-year-old has three holds over the last four games on the strength of 2.2 clean innings, which have lowered his ERA to an even 3.00 and his WHIP to an impressive 0.83. Manager Bob Melvin has designated Doolittle as his ninth-inning option when the situation calls for a left-handed reliever, but Casilla has received the bulk of opportunities thus far.