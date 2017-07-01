Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Touched up for pair of runs Friday

Doolittle gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Braves.

The veteran lefty hadn't been scored upon and had given up just one hit in the seven appearances he'd made since coming off the disabled list prior to Friday's outing. The free pass he issued also marked his first since returning, and the 28 pitches he ended up throwing in a ragged ninth were a season high. Despite the stumble, Doolittle has proven to be one of manager Bob Melvin's steadiest options out of the bullpen, and he still boasts a solid 2.87 ERA to go along with a stellar 0.64 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB.